SharePoint Podcast Episode #318

This episode starts out on a high note with Todd sharing a blog post about Getting Unable to assign this license because it is invalid in Office 365 PowerShell with Set-MsolUserLicense when you know darn well it’s valid, but then I try to steal all of the glory saying it was my idea. Finger-pointing ensues, and threats of screenshots follow. The good news is that after the show, I was vindicated thanks to Skype’s history. After the children stop arguing, the show actually has some pretty useful news.

Todd and I discuss PowerShell, SharePoint Online boundaries, using WAN accelerators, and then about a million more Microsoft random notes, including events and Azure training. Quite frankly, if the podcast were sponsored by Microsoft, we knocked this show out of the park; if not, maybe next time we should look somewhere other than Microsoft.com for our news stories. We promise to try better next week. Also, we’ll try not to both wear matching blue shirts.

Links and topics from the show:

